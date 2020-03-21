Most will worship this Sunday on the world wide web

Inside St. Mary's Catholic Center in College Station, the music is still playing and people can still pray, but they can't be next to each other.

The church has it spaced out that people can sit in every two pews and only three people can be in a pew.

"Pope Francis said at least open up the churches. You can't have the celebrations and the worship services, but go ahead and open the churches so that people can come in and pray. We've done that from the beginning," said Fr. Brian McMaster, Pastor and Executive Director of Campus Ministry at St. Mary's Catholic Center.

There have been conflicting messages about this.

Governor Abbott's order for COVID-19 social distancing does not apply to places of worship, he confirmed this week.

However, orders prohibiting gathering of ten people or more passed by the cities of Bryan and College Station do include churches, according to the mayors of both.

That's why many services are moving to an online format including St. Mary's.

"College Station and Bryan are in the Diocese of Austin. They were pretty forward-thinking and several weeks ago issued several warnings and precautions in regards to some of the more contact-oriented things that we do such as holding hands during Our Father," said McMaster.

"Even holy water and holy water fountains were asked to be removed during the week and through Sunday. So, those were precautions we were already beginning to take so we had our eye on this coming," said McMaster.

Even though mass will be done virtually, McMaster says it's important to remember were all in this together.

"The message is one of hope. A lot of times when something like this can happen we can suffer the temptation of being discouraged, but now is time all the more to place our trust in Christ. He is not social distancing."

St. Mary's started live-streaming its daily services this week on Facebook. Sunday's service will be at 10 a.m.