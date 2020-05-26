Sunshine, scattered storms, sunset, repeat

Overnight Monday into Tuesday provided some good sleeping weather as non-severe rain and rumbles rolled through the area, leaving us a nice sip on the lawns and blue sky by the morning.

With brilliant blue sky already in full force this morning, we'll likely get warm enough to pop up a few showers and a couple storms on this Tuesday afternoon. Coverage will be low (20-30%), likely just adding a good scene to the afternoon sky while your neighbor gets a quick soaking. Any storm that pops up should be winding down by dinner time, leaving perfect May weather for evening walks.

A quick disturbance rolls around this pesky low Wednesday, bringing what will likely be our best chance for rain (and potentially severe weather) for the rest of the week.

Here's what the radar could look like by Wednesday afternoon. The current thinking is coverage will be slightly lower, but strong wind and heavy rain will be the main impacts with any of the stronger storms that pop up in the heat of the day. We'll also need to monitor for a large hail threat, but that looks like a higher possibility to our west.

Storms should come to an end before midnight.

Coverage through the end of the week looks lower, but the name of the game is the same: Keep the rain gear on hand into the weekend, but mind the sunshine!