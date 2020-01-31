Win your Super Bowl party with these recipes

With the Super Bowl coming up quickly, it's time to develop your game plan for what you’re serving during the game.

Justin Manning, co-owner at C&J Barbeque, grew up watching the Super Bowl with his family. Those memories of food and fellowship mean he takes Super Bowl cooking seriously.

“You want to make those traditional dishes and things like that,” said Manning. “And it just takes you back to a memory when you eat it. I think that’s what so cool about cooking different dishes, for me anyway, that makes you feel at home.”

Manning shared four game day recipes you don't want to pass on.

For a cooking demonstration of each of these recipes, see the video player.

Pregame: Cheeseburger Dip

Ingredients:

-½ lb. ground beef

-1/2lb. bacon

-1 cup diced onion

-4 garlic cloves minced

-16 oz. cream cheese

-½ cup of mayonnaise

-¼ cup of mustard

-1/2 cup of cooked and chopped bacon

-1 cup of cheddar cheese

-Salt and pepper to taste

-Toasted sesame seeds

Directions:

Step 1: Sautee onions and garlic for 4-5 minutes.

Step 2: Add ground beef, and cook fully.

Step 3: Mix cream cheese, mayo, mustard, bacon, and cheddar cheese

Step 4: Fold meat mixture into cheese mixture and place in 8x8 pan, and bake in 350-degree oven for 15-25 minutes.

Step 5: Garnish with sesame seeds.

Coin Toss: Buffalo Wing Sauce

Ingredients:

-4 oz. Hot sauce

-2 oz. BBQ Sauce

-1 stick of butter

-1 tbsp. granulated garlic

-1 tbsp. honey or brown sugar

-1 tsp. granulated onion

-1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

-1 tsp. corn starch

-1 tsp. water

Directions:

Step 1: Melt butter in saucepot.

Step 2: Once melted mix everything together, except corn starch and water, and add to butter.

Step 3: Mix together and then add corn starch and water at the end to thicken.

Kickoff: Charred Cauliflower and Buffalo Wing Sauce

Ingredients:

-Cauliflower

-Olive oil

-Salt and pepper

-Buffalo Wing Sauce (see recipe above)

-Celery

-Blue Cheese

Directions:

Step 1: Cut cauliflower into large pieces.

Step 2: Toss with a few tablespoons of olive oil and salt and pepper and put on a baking sheet.

Step 3: Roast at 400° for 20 minutes.

Step 4: Then toss with Finley sliced celery half cup and a half cup of blue cheese crumbles.

Step 5: Add Buffalo Wing Sauce, see above and serve.

Touchdown: Smoked Wings

Ingredients:

-Chicken Wings

-Corn Starch

-Seasoning of your choice

Directions:

Step 1: Get your smoker/grill or oven to 400 degrees.

Step 2: After tossing wings and corn starch and seasoning, shake off the excess and put in a pan.

Step 3: Then put your wings on your smoker or grill indirect from the heat.

*Chef’s Tip*: Don’t want to grill the wings, but smoke them at a very high temperature. If you’re putting them in the oven it doesn’t matter where you put them.

C&J Barbeque is also offering catering for the Super Bowl and you can visit their website or contact one of their restaurants for additional details.