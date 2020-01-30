Support group available for couple caregivers

Caregivers do a lot of work for their loved ones that need support and now this weekend there's an event where the couples can get some help also.

The focus of the event is to share wisdom and resources to those who face a diagnosis of catastrophic or terminal illness into their lives. This is also for any couple or care receiver.

It takes place on the first Saturday of every month starting on February 1 at 10 a.m. at Central Church. There will be additional opportunities on the second Tuesday's of the month at the CHI St. Joseph location in College Station.