Surprise! Bryan teacher surprises students with news about funding for iPads

Some students in Bryan got a big surprise on Monday during their online studies.

Fabi Payton, a math teacher at Sam Rayburn Intermediate School, announced to her sixth-graders that a grant from Texas A&M will fund a classroom set of iPads.

The students were featured on KBTX in December after organizing flashmobs in an attempt to raise enough money to buy the iPads.

They fell short of their goal, but that changed recently thanks to the Business Student Council at the Texas A&M Mays Business School.

Payton was notified on Friday that the group is providing more than $9,000 in funding for the purchase of iPads for the students to use in their classroom studies.

"We are thankful for your application and the opportunity to serve Bryan ISD in this way," said Clayton Poindexter in an email to Payton.

She notified the students during an online chat on Monday morning.

"iPads help differentiate instruction in a manner unlike any worksheet and textbook could ever do. They bring their learning to life," said Payton.

"It's just like that quote in the book when you want something really bad the whole universe works together to bring it to you," Payton told the students who cheered after hearing the news.