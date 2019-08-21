Surviving & Thriving Luncheon to help locals battling breast cancer

Tickets are on sale for the 2019 Surviving & Thriving Luncheon. The annual event focuses on breast cancer awareness.

Organizers say one thing that is different this year is a man will be the keynote speaker. Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton, who is a four-time cancer survivor, will address the crowd.

The Surviving & Thriving Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon will be at the Hilton Hotel and Conference Center in College Station on Thursday, September 26. Tickets are $60. There are also several sponsorship opportunities.

Money raised at the event will stay in the Brazos Valley to help under-insured women battling breast cancer.

Those interested in attending should visit the Surviving & Thriving website or call (979) 229-1200.