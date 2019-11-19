Survivors of '99 Bonfire recount the collapse, severe injuries

November 18, 1999, Bonfire collapsed. 12 aggies were killed and 27 others were injured. We sat down with two survivors to hear their accounts of the collapse and how it changed their lives after.

Dominic Braus was introduced to Bonfire in 1999 when he was a freshman. He was enrolled in the Corps of Cadets in Company L-1. He said being part of L-1 meant being involved in Bonfire, as they had a strong Bonfire presence and tradition in that outfit.

Also part of the 1999 Bonfire was Bill Davis. He was a crew chief in Aston Hall. He was a leader of his dorm along with four other chiefs.

Davis headed out to the midnight shift out at the stack on November 18, 1999. He describes it as "a cold cool night."

Braus was also there. He said he scurried up the stack as quickly as he could to secure a spot on a swing position.

At the same time, Davis was making his way up to the second stack. He said he was greeting some of his friends on the way up.

As Braus was on the swing, he said he heard a really loud crack. Davis said at that moment he looked down for members of his dorm and noticed the ground moving. Braus said he started to feel a swaying motion, that he knew was different than him moving on his rope.

Both men realized the stack was falling. They both tried to push off the stack but Davis said he knew it was falling towards him. On the way down, Braus said, "Sacred Heart of Jesus, I place my trust in thee," several times before he said everything went black.

After Bonfire collapsed, Davis said he was trapped on the ground face first. He said, "the best way I can describe it, my hand was across my chest and my left arm was sticking out like I'm a little teapot handle and there was a log across my elbow that was keeping me pinned in there," said Davis.

Braus said he was laying mostly on top of the logs, he said kind of at an angle with his feet up on the logs. He said that was the first thing he remembers after it fell.

Davis said he was close enough to the outside that people could kind of catch a glimpse of him through the logs but deep enough that they couldn't do anything to get him out.

Moments later, first responders found the pair and hours later, they were able to get them out from the logs and checked into the hospital.

Braus said his main injury was on his right arm and shoulder. He said he had a laceration that goes from the back of his shoulder all the way under the armpit. He also had bruised lungs and dislocated his feet.

Davis said he had broken both of his cheekbones, cracked his upper jaw, punctured and collapsed his right lung, lacerated his liver, shattered his elbow, shattered his femur, cracked his pelvis, cracked his wrist and had other soft tissue damage.

"I was really banged up. It's crazy to think to go through all those injuries you know I still walk, I survived an accident where 12 people didn't," said Davis.

Braus said, "In fact, that's something that I struggled with for many years after this is why I was lucky enough not to have been taken that night and people right beside me were."

"I'm very blessed not only to be able to walk and breathe but to live the life I do," said Davis.

Braus now lives in Waco with his wife and two kids, and Davis lives in Katy with his wife and two kids. Both are healthy to this day.

"It doesn't seem to me like a moment that happened 20 years ago. it's just something that happened that changed my life and the life of so many others, and the life of really the aggie nation as a whole," said Braus.

"I hope I've lived a life to honor the 12. I hope I live a life that God can use me to whatever path he has for me, but it's certainly not lost on me that all of it is a blessing and that I'm lucky to be alive to this day," said Davis.