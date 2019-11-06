Suspect accused of stealing cars in Navasota, College Station

College Station police say they caught a Navasota man accused of stealing vehicles in both cities.

Police say a victim reported his car stolen on November 1 last year.

The car was recovered in Bryan a few days later and officers found fingerprints belonging to Dekeimus Jessie, then 17, on the vehicle.

Police say they'd run into Jessie before. He had a history of stealing a car in Navasota, driving to BCS, breaking into cars here, then stealing another car and drive back to Navasota.

Jessie was arrested on October 21 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

He's now charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

