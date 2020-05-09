Suspect arrested after trying to rob jogger near University Drive

Texas A&M University police say they have a suspect in custody after an attempted robbery early Saturday morning.

Authorities say the victim was jogging near University Drive and Polo Road around 6 a.m. when the suspect attacked him from behind. He tried to take the jogger's wedding ring and dropped a gun during the struggle. Police say it turned out to be an airsoft gun.

The suspect ran away into Century Square and was arrested after police found him using a K-9 unit.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to contact the Texas A&M University Police Department at 979-845-2345.