Suspect arrested for Bryan storage unit theft

A local musician's guitars have been recovered--and the alleged thief arrested--after several storage units were broken into Thursday morning.

Police say Earl Guillotte, 40, broke the locks on three units at the E. 29th Street facility. He allegedly stole three guitars and two amplifiers worth about $4,000 from one unit.

Police say surveillance video showed Guillotte and one other person use another person's code to access the facility.

Officers found Guillotte during another arrest. He admitted to the theft and returned two of the guitars that were sitting in his trunk.

Guillotte was arrested and charged with burglary of a building.