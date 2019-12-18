Suspect arrested for burglarizing College Station home, stealing dog

A College Station woman was arrested after she allegedly burglarized a home and stole the victim's dog.

Police say they received several reports of home burglaries on Kenyon Drive Tuesday around 2:00 p.m. One homeowner reported their Xbox, AirPods, and dog were stolen.

Officers spotted a vehicle that looked like the suspect's on Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Texas about four hours later.

Police stopped Mathea Johnson, 21, for driving with expired insurance. Officers found the dog and the victim's missing AirPods in the vehicle, as well as a small amount of marijuana.

According to authorities, Johnson admitted to walking into the unlocked home. She's charged with burglary of a habitation and possession of marijuana.

