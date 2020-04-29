Suspect arrested for construction site burglary

A local man was arrested for stealing from a house that's still under construction.

Bryan police say Israel Ponce, 40, took a saw and tiles from a home on Old Spring Way on April 18. The stolen items added up to about $2,200.

Authorities found the items in the back of Ponce's truck and confirmed they were missing from a local flooring company.

Ponce was arrested and charged with burglary of a building. He was previously arrested for another construction site burglary and released on April 20.