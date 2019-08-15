Suspect arrested for kicking Bryan officer during arrest

A Bryan man is in police custody after authorities say he assaulted an officer.

According to police, a neighbor near the 100 block of Verde Drive called worried about a man sitting in the rain around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.

When authorities arrived, they ran into 20-year-old Darian Taylor.

They noticed synthetic marijuana near Taylor and found more in his pockets after a search.

According to a police report, when officers started to arrest Taylor for possession of a controlled substance, he kicked an officer in the stomach, knocking him back.

Taylor was restrained and charged with assault of a public servant, obstruction, and resisting arrest.