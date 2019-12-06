Suspect arrested for knocking man unconscious in Bryan bar

A Bryan man was arrested early Friday morning after knocking another man unconscious at a bar.

Authorities say they were called out to the bar on N. Bryan Avenue around 1:00 a.m.

After watching the surveillance video, police say Eusebio Reyes, 40, punched another man, knocking him out. While the victim was unconscious, police say Reyes could be seen throwing a beer bottle at the victim's head and kicking him.

Also in the video, police say they saw Reyes leave the bar and drive away in an SUV.

Officers found Reyes a short time later on Finfeather Road.

Reyes was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, driving while intoxicated, and fleeing from a police officer.

