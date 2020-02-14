Woman arrested for knife-point robbery in Bryan mother's driveway

A woman was arrested in Bryan after police say they approached a mother in her driveway while she was putting her kids in her vehicle.

According to authorities, Nakeshia Johnson, 39, pulled out a 10-inch knife while walking up to the victim on West 21st Street around 7:00 p.m. Thursday. She reportedly told the victim to hand over her money. The victim got scared and got in her car and drove off.

Before the victim could get very far, Johnson got on a bicycle and followed her. She caught up to them at a stop sign while the victim was behind another vehicle. The victim told police Johnson started waving the knife and laughing, all while her kids were still inside the vehicle with her. They got away shortly after.

Police found Johnson at Neal Park about 20 minutes later. She originally gave police a different name because she was worried there were warrants out for her arrest.

Johnson was arrested and charged with robbery, failure to identify, and possession of drug paraphernalia.