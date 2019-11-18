Suspect arrested in Downtown Bryan for dealing crack cocaine

Another suspected drug dealer was taken into custody after not having a front license plate on their car.

Bryan police say Jarrett Nelson, 50, was driving on Main Street in downtown Bryan when the officer noticed his plate missing. When he was pulled over, officers noticed some possible narcotics in the SUV.

Police say they searched Nelson and the car and found seven baggies with crack cocaine in his pocket. They also found a digital scale in the center console.

Nelson was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery.

Another suspected drug dealer was caught the same way last Thursday.