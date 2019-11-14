Suspect caught on camera robbing local business

The College Station Police Department released several photos Thursday of a man they say robbed a business on Texas Avenue.

Angela Juarez has owned Resale and More in College Station for 15 years, she says she’s never had any issues. That changed in October when a man came into her store, shopped around, and then demanded money from her employee.

Juarez says he told the employee he needed money for his family.

“He pulled out a gun, and put it up under the bag, she had bagged up the clothing,” said Juarez.

Juarez says the employee refused to give him the money. She can be seen in the video grabbing her cellphone, locking the cash drawer then walking away. The suspect grabs the bag of clothes and walks out the door.

Juarez says luckily no one was hurt and he only got away with $30 worth of clothing.

“I told her [employee] if it was me, I would have probably said ‘here you go’ because nothing is worth more than your life,” said Juarez.

The store already has several security cameras in place, but now the counters are closer to the front of the store.

“We did that as a precaution, just to be a little bit closer, so anyone passing by can see what’s going on,” said Juarez.

If you know who this is contact College Station Police Department or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 775-TIPS.

