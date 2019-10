A man wanted for an aggravated robbery at a Brookshire Brothers grocery store in Normangee is now in custody.

According to Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis, Dean Malone was taken into custody in Houston Monday by members of the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force and US Marshals.

Malone will be booked into the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office then transported later to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office to face prosecution for the charges, according to the sheriff.