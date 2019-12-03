Suspect charged in New Waverly drive-by shooting on Highway 75

The following is a news release by the Walker County Sheriff's Office:

Detectives with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office have charged Scott Bernard Jones, 40, of New Waverly, in connection with the November 3, 2019 drive-by shooting in the 9200 Block of State Highway 75 within

the city limits of New Waverly.

On Sunday November 3, 2019 at 11:03 a.m. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 9200 block of State Highway 75.

The victim was traveling north in his car at which time another vehicle began to pass him on the left and fired two shots from a shotgun striking the victim and his vehicle.

Detective Greg Williams began to gather evidence at the scene that ultimately led him to the suspect Scott Jones. Detective Williams was able to interview Jones and he gave a confession to his involvement in the shooting and that he acted alone in the crime.

Scott Jones has been arrested for Aggravated Assault Discharge Firearm at Direction of a Vehicle a first-degree felony and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail with an additional charge of DWI Felony third-degree stemming from an unrelated arrest.

Captain Tim Whitecotton stated, “this was not some random act of road rage the suspect and victim are acquaintances and appeared to have had an altercation at a home just prior to this shooting taking place”.