Suspect in custody following shooting in Franklin

A suspect is in custody following a shooting incident Friday in Franklin, KBTX has confirmed.

Robertson County Sheriff Geral Yezak said it happened near the intersection of Park Street and Holly Road and the victim has been taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sheriff Yezak says the suspect was in custody within an hour of the incident and there is no longer a threat to the public. A motive for the shooting was not immediately available.

Sheriff Yezak said the case is being investigated by the Franklin Police Department and more detailed information would have come from that law enforcement agency.

The Franklin Independent School District placed its schools on a short lockout following the incident as a precaution until the situation was contained, said the Superintendent. Activities at the schools have returned to normal.

