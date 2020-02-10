Neighbor reacts to seeing manhunt suspect jump out of window

There was a two-hour manhunt for Jamarious Davis in south Bryan just north of Northgate that occurred Sunday afternoon.

Davis is a suspect in the aggravated assault of a juvenile at a College Station motel. College Station Police says that the juvenile victim is in serious condition.

Investigators are still piecing together the details of Sunday, but Davis is currently in custody. He is charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing. Davis is also being held on two warrants, one for family assault and another for giving false information to an officer.

“In total, Mr. Davis is currently being held on about $297,000 worth of bonds,” said Tristen Lopez with College Station Police.

During the manhunt, Davis jumped out of an apartment window on the 4000 block of College Main Street. Right across from this window was Eliza Gonzalez, filming the whole thing from her home on her cellphone.

“He jumped out the window, and I believe he came by our fence, they told him to get off, so he jumped back off and went running through another area,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said her mom had just returned from the store when she was rushed inside their home by law enforcement.

“It was crazy, dogs were barking, my mom was scared, we didn’t know what was going on just right next door to us,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the only thing running through her mind was her one-year-old.

“It was definitely scary because we have a baby in the house,” said Gonzalez. “It’s not safe anymore. I always keep my doors locked no matter what.”

No charges have been filed yet for the aggravated assault Sunday morning.