Suspect jumps in woman's truck, claims it belongs to him

A woman called police Monday afternoon when a man got into her truck on University Drive and insisted it belonged to him.

She told police she was in a parking lot and unlocked her truck. When she opened the door Andrew Powell, 23, walked up and sat in the driver's seat. He told her the truck was his. The victim was scared and called the police.

When authorities got to the scene, Powell told police he must have picked the wrong truck. It turns out his truck was black, while the victim's truck was white. He was also seen pulling on door handles of other vehicles in the same lot.

Powell was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.