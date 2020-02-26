Convicted burglar on parole arrested for dealing THC, meth

A suspected drug dealer out on parole was arrested Tuesday with meth packaged to sell. He also had an automatic rifle with a silencer that he was not supposed to own.

College Station police were executing a warrant at the home of Leslie Leshe, 37, on Highway 6 around noon.

Officers found 26 grams of THC concentrates, several baggies with various amounts of meth, a digital scale, and more packaging materials.

According to authorities, Leshe admitted he was not supposed to have the automatic rifle because he's a convicted felon. He also had not filed the proper paperwork to own the silencer.

Leshe was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery, two counts of a prohibited weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

Leshe was out on parole until April 2021 for a 2017 burglary conviction.