Suspect uses pellet gun in Navasota convenience store robbery

Authorities are still looking for a man who robbed a Navasota convenience store over the weekend.

Police say the suspect held up the West End Grocery on West Washington Street around 11:30 Sunday night. The cashier told officers the man came in with a gun and demanded money. He also hit the cashier several times with the pistol.

It turns out the weapon was actually a pellet gun.

The suspect got away with some cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navasota police at 936-825-6475.