Suspected drug dealer arrested with meth after traffic stop

A convicted burglar was caught allegedly selling meth after getting pulled over for speeding.

Bryan police say Paul Dobbs, 38, was speeding through a Long Drive neighborhood on his motorcycle Thursday afternoon and was pulled over by an officer.

The officer reported recognizing Dobbs from his previous arrests.

Police say Dobbs admitted to having some methamphetamine in a cigarette pack. Authorities found about 13 grams when they searched him.

Dobbs was taken into custody and charged with manufacture and delivery.

