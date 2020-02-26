Suspected drug dealer arrested by Texas A&M Police

A suspected drug dealer was arrested by Texas A&M police while they were out on an unrelated call Tuesday morning.

Officers smelled marijuana while they were at the apartment on Cullen Trail in College Station.

Brayden Cuthbert-Dooley, 19, said he had a small amount of marijuana in the apartment. After a search, officers found almost a pound of edibles infused with THC and about 6 ounces of marijuana. There was also a vacuum sealer and a digital scale.

Cuthbert-Dooley reportedly told police he needed to sell drugs to pay rent.

He was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery and several drug possession charges.