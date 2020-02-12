Suspected drug dealer arrested in Huntsville

A suspected dealer has been arrested in Walker County after police found more than 100 grams of illegal narcotics.

The Huntsville Police Department and SWAT team executed a search warrant Monday at a home in the 400 block of McCollum Drive.

Authorities say Cory Archie was also wanted for an aggravated assault in January.

During his arrest, authorities say Archie tried to run away. In the home, authorities found two grams of methamphetamine, two grams of an unknown pharmaceutical, synthetic marijuana and ecstasy pills. Authorities also confiscated a scale and bags used to distribute the drugs.

Archie was taken to the Walker County Jail. He is being held on a $74,500 bond.

