Suspected drug dealer arrested in motel room

A suspected drug dealer was arrested at a Bryan motel on Sunday morning.

Police say an employee at a Texas Avenue motel spotted drugs in a room while they were cleaning. After checking out the room, police found Jose Soto, 27, hiding in the bathroom.

Officers searched and found marijuana, meth, a digital scale with plastic bags, and several pipes inside.

Soto was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery, as well as tampering with evidence and marijuana possession. He's currently being held on a U.S. immigration hold.