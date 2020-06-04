Suspected drug dealer arrested with LSD, THC edibles

College Station police say they arrested a suspected drug dealer with more than 30 tabs of LSD early Thursday morning.

Police were looking for a vehicle matching the description of a suspect's vehicle involved in the fatal drive-by shooting on Clark Street.

Officers say the car Jesse Velazquez was riding in on Wellborn Road looked very similar to the vehicle in question. After pulling over the vehicle just after midnight and determining that the occupants were not involved in the shooting, officers say they noticed the smell of marijuana.

After a search, police reported finding 32 tabs of LSD, a pound of edible gummies infused with THC, and some pills on Velazquez's person.

Velasquez was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery.

