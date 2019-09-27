Suspected drug dealer arrested with THC wax, digital scale

College Station officers patrolling for burglars caught a suspected drug dealer Thursday morning.

The officers were watching an apartment complex on Harvey Mitchell Parkway around 3:00 a.m. They saw someone in a hoodie and thought it was suspicious since it's been so warm.

While they tried to track him down they found Ricardo Ramirez, 23, smoking a glass pipe in the parking lot. Officers searched his car and found a small amount of THC wax. They also found keys to a truck parked in the same lot.

After spotting marijuana in plain sight in the truck, they searched and found about 100 grams of THC wax, as well as a digital scale in a suitcase.

Ramirez was arrested for manufacture and delivery and several possession charges.