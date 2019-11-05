Suspected drug dealer arrested with cocaine, marijuana

College Station police arrested a suspected drug dealer in her home Monday.

Authorities say they were investigating Octasha Dorsey, 22. They searched her Boyett Street home and found marijuana packaged for sale, a digital scale, more packaging material, as well as some crack cocaine and baking soda.

There was also cocaine residue in the microwave, a measuring beaker, and a whisk.

Dorsey was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.