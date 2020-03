A suspected drug dealer was taken into custody this week with over 600 edibles along with dozens of bottles of THC.

College Station police searched the University Oaks Boulevard home Monday. They found James Deal, 22, who lives alone at the home.

Officers discovered about 600 edibles, 45 bottles of THC liquid, a digital scale and a ledger documenting drug sales.

Deal was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery. His bond was set at $80,000.