Suspected drug dealer caught after traffic stop for missing license plate

A suspected drug dealer was caught after he was pulled over for a missing license plate.

Bryan police say an officer was finishing a traffic stop near William J. Bryan when Don Boyce, 43, drove by. He noticed Boyce's car didn't have a front license plate.

The officer pulled him over and said Boyce was acting very nervous. His license turned up suspended, so the officer arrested him. They called a K-9 unit to check the car as well.

Authorities found a lockbox with about 30 grams of meth, two digital scales, lots of small bags, several fentanyl patches, and a few hydrocodone pills.

Boyce was also charged with manufacture and delivery.

