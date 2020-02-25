Suspected drug dealer caught by officers on foot patrol

College Station police arrested a man with about 30 baggies of meth while on foot patrol early Tuesday morning.

The officers were walking on Harvey Road around 12:30 a.m. when they smelled marijuana coming from a parked SUV.

They found Avery Mitchell, 43, sitting alone inside the vehicle.

After a search, officers found two digital scales and the packaged meth. There was also a usable amount of marijuana in the center console.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery as well as marijuana possession.