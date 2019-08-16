Suspected drug dealer tosses THC during traffic stop

A Brazos County deputy says a suspected drug dealer threw some of his products out of the window as he was getting pulled over.

According to authorities Joshua Benevides, 32, was speeding on FM 2818 around 10:00 a.m. Thursday. When the deputy went to pull him over, he noticed Benevides toss something out of the window.

The deputy could smell marijuana through the open window.

Authorities say Benevides admitted to trying to get rid of 10 vials of THC oil. Officials also found a book with drug prices and names.

Benevides was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery, tampering with evidence and marijuana possession.

