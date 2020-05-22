Suspected drug dealers arrested in Harvey Mitchell Parkway apartment

Two suspected drug dealers were arrested at a College Station home with large amounts of several narcotics.

Authorities say that during the investigation, they saw several cars pull up for a short time and then leave the Harvey Mitchell Parkway apartment.

After searching the home Thursday, Johnathan Edwards, 24, and Henok Zaid, 21, were taken into custody.

Officers say they found mushrooms, MDMA, THC extracts, and Adderall inside the home. Authorities also found several social media posts from Edwards and Zaid saying they had some of these drugs for sale.

Both were arrested and charged with several counts of manufacture and delivery.