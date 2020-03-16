Suspected drug dealers arrested with meth in Downtown Bryan

Two Bryan residents were arrested for dealing meth Sunday night after police pulled them over during a traffic stop.

Authorities say Joseph Bonner, 33, and Candace Siegel, 29, were in the backseat of an SUV in on William J Bryan Parkway around 7:30 p.m. A unit was patrolling the area and noticed the driver act nervous when they spotted the officers. They pulled over the car after they discovered the registration had expired.

Officers say they smelled marijuana and searched the car. They found a digital scale and small baggies in the backseat where Bonner and Siegel were sitting. They also found 5 grams of meth on Siegel.

Both are charged with manufacture or delivery as well as several other lesser drug charges.

