A suspected drunk driver was arrested this weekend after troopers say he slammed into the back of a car on Highway 6.

It happened Saturday night near FM 2154 in Brazos County.

Troopers say Matthew Blaschke, 25, of Katy, was arrested and booked into the Brazos County Detention Center. An arrest report says Blaschke was uncooperative during his arrest.

He's been charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Nobody was injured in the crash.