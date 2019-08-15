Suspects shoot at apartment after attempted break-in

Three people are in police custody related to an overnight shooting. College Station police say there may be more suspects on the loose.

Around 2:00 a.m. Thursday, police say several people tried to break into an apartment in the 2000 block of Southwood Dr. The suspects couldn't get in and as they were leaving, an officer says they fired several shots at the building.

Police found three of the suspects a few blocks away on Harvey Mitchell Pkwy. They're charged with evading arrest but an officer says more charges are expected.