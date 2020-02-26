Swing into history and help local military museum

The Museum of the American G.I. is hosting a 40's themed ball and swing dance. Proceeds will help keep the museum open.

At the event, you can live music, swing dance and take enjoy some dance lessons. There will aslo be special performances from the Texas Intercollegiate Swing Battle 2020 finals. Kenedi Kruger with the museum says it's a special event for the museum.

"This is the first time we're doing a fundraiser like this for the museum," said Kruger.

It takes place at the museum on February 29 beginning at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.