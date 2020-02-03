Switching Seasons: From near record warmth to blustery winter

Get ready, Brazos Valley. Things are about to get a whole lot colder around here.

Tuesday brings another spring-like and very unseasonable day. If we can bring sunshine out of the clouds -- and it looks like we will -- afternoon highs have the potential to climb to the low 80s. Eyes on the thermometer: record high for February 4th is 82° set 63 years ago in 1957.

The door opens to winter by Tuesday evening. For many, right around the time we are putting supper on the table.

A thin line of showers to a few rumbles of thunder -- mainly in the Northeastern Brazos Valley; Houston and Trinity Counties specifically -- is expected to lead this cold air in. Overall totals are light, although an isolated stronger storm could bring a strong gust of wind and a few strikes of lightning.

Temperatures take a quick 20° drop once the cold front passes. That temperature tumble continues until thermometers reach the upper 30s and low 40s Wednesday morning. After near record-warmth, many will be lucky to break 40° Wednesday afternoon. A brisk and blustery north-northwest wind is expected to howl through between 20 and 25mph. Wind chill values -- what it feels like -- are expected in the upper 20s Wednesday morning and the low to mid-30s by Wednesday afternoon.

What about what falls from the sky?

Wednesday - Midnight to Noon: A cold, light rain is expected to be scattered throughout the Brazos Valley. Rain totals are generally anticipated to collect less than 1/4" by early afternoon. While it is a small potential, a few sleet pellets could mix in with the rain between sunrise and 10am Wednesday. Even if that were to happen, air temperatures are just above freezing and ground temperatures are well above freezing. Anything that happens to fall will melt on contact. No ice accumulation or travel issues are anticipated.

Thursday - Midnight to 6am: A small window for very light wintry weather is not totally ruled out. It should be noted that confidence is extremely low at this time. Should magic happen and snow manages to fall, it looks to do so as flurries to very light activity. Again, air temperatures here at the ground are expected to be a handful of degrees above freezing and the ground temperature is forecast for the low 40s by sunrise Thursday. Anything that manages to fall is expected to melt.

As of Monday evening, this does not look like a snow day potential for the Brazos Valley.

Complete details on what to expect with this winter snap is included in the video above.