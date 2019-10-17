TABC hosts round table with Brazos Valley alcoholic beverage industry members

Local members of the alcoholic beverage industry and the Texas legislature met with the leaders of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) Thursday afternoon to discuss the adoption of the Sunset Bill.

During this transition, TABC officials said they wanted to meet with industry partners to get their feedback on how they can improve their job performance moving forward.

“We’re going around the state having these round table talks with industry members, legislature, and legislative staffers to talk about the new changes that are coming in the alcohol beverage code, which will impact them and their businesses,” said TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles.

The bill was adopted in May and signed by Governor Greg Abbott in July.

The bill included making changes both to the alcoholic beverage code and the agency itself.

After getting feedback from local partners in College Station, the TABC will be able to emulate their best practices across the state of Texas.

