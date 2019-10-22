TAMU Police: campus crime investigation leads to arrest in Bryan

A local man who led officers on a chase Monday afternoon is now behind bars at the Brazos County Detention Center.

According to a probable cause statement, on October 8, 2019, Texas A&M Police began investigating claims that Broderick Alan Alexander, 31, of Bryan, was on campus and seen taking parts off of bicycles outside the Mosher Residence Hall. The same witness said Alexander was also attempting to sell illegal narcotics.

On Monday, October 21, Texas A&M police located Alexander outside a business in Bryan in the 800 block of N. Texas Avenue. Officers said they approached the vehicle and that's when Alexander sped away.

Officers canvassed the area and eventually located him near Military Drive at Denise Drive.

Broderick is facing several criminal charges including Evading Arrest and Possession of Marijuana. His bond was set at $10,000 for the two charges.

Online jail records show this is his 15th arrest at the Brazos County jail since 2007.

