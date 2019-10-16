TAMU student hopes to form new tradition with black student yearbook

Adaeze Omekam is a senior this year at Texas A&M University and wanted to create something that would leave a mark on campus.

Omekam decided this summer that she would create a new kind of yearbook for students to purchase.

"I wanted to direct it towards the African American community,” said Omekam.

This semester Omekam officially created the Black Student Yearbook Committee, a group of 30 who all have the same goal in mind.

"We're just all working together to document things going on within the black community throughout the year."

Omekam says this project is important to her and she hopes to shine a light on the black students at the university who are making big accomplishments and otherwise may not be recognized for them.

“Hopefully people from different ethnicities and races, see the yearbook and see how they’re doing things on this campus they’re not just extra bodies,” said Omekam.

Erica Pauls is the President of the Matthew Gaines Initiative on campus and says they couldn’t be more excited to support the Black Student Yearbook.

"The black student yearbook is highlighting strides made by black students on campus, we're doing the exact same thing,” said Pauls “We're highlighting the strides made by Senator Matthew Gaines to the Texas A&M campus.”

Pauls says the two groups go hand in hand. The Matthew Gaines Initiative has been working to create a statue of the former slave and Texas Senator who played a role in creating the university. Pauls says they want to spread awareness about Gaines and all that he accomplished.

Omekam says each year she wants the sales from the yearbook to go to an organization or non-profit that will benefit the black community. This year she’s choosing to turn the profits over to the Matthew Gaines Initiative.

"I thought that it would be a good idea to give them the funds and help empower the black community through that,” said Omekam.

She says she hopes she has created a new tradition that will someday support all minorities on campus.

"I think this is something that has created and will create a really big impact on this campus because it is supporting an issue that is ongoing and current,” said Omekam.

