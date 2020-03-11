TBI confirms remains found last week belong to Evelyn Boswell

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed on Wednesday that remains found on March 6 belong to the 15-month-old girl.

Investigators announced that remains of a 15-month-old were found at a home on Muddy Creek Road in Sullivan County last Friday at a home belonging to a relative of the child's mother, Megan Boswell.

TBI said they were limited on what they could say. On Wednesday, a judge sealed court documents about Evelyn Boswell's autopsy.

"Certain and swift justice will be administered to anybody involved in baby Evelyn's death," Sullivan County Sheriff, Jeff Cassidy said.

Megan Boswell remained jailed on charges of false reporting as of Wednesday evening.

