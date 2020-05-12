TDCJ: Tens of thousands of COVID-19 tests to be deployed to state prisons

The following is a news release from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice:

Testing is one key to stopping the spread of COVID-19. Thanks to Texas Governor Greg Abbott and with the help of the Texas Department of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) this week is beginning a new expanded testing program.

The agency continues to be agile in its response to the pandemic.

The state has acquired and is deploying tens of thousands of COVID-19 oral fluid tests manufactured by Curative, Incorporated. The tests were given approval in April by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization and will be administered at TDCJ prison units across Texas. These tests are designed to be self-administered by the person being tested.

“These tests are readily available and deployable,” said Bryan Collier TDCJ Executive Director. “Increasing the information available to our medical professionals will help us to further enhance the agency’s ability of stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The new tests are being utilized by the United States Air Force. Clinical studies suggest Curative’s oral fluid test has equivalent sensitivity to nasopharyngeal swab tests that require a nurse. Curative has also deployed its oral test kit at drive-thru and other centers in Los Angeles, testing more than 57,000 people at a rate now grown to approximately 5,000 per day.

The agency has 12 strike teams who are trained and beginning testing today.

In the first few hours of testing nearly 1500 tests were administered and collected. Like has occurred in virtually every area where large scale asymptomatic testing has taken place TDCJ fully expects the number of positive offender cases to expand dramatically. The agency has a plan in place to medically restrict these new asymptomatic cases as needed.

In total there are 652 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1733 offenders who have tested positive. There have been 30 confirmed offender deaths and 23 pending autopsy results. 7 staff members have died from COVID-19. There are now 91 employees and 371 offenders who have medically recovered from COVID-19.

19,214 offenders are on medical restriction because they may have had contact with either an employee or offender with a positive or pending COVID-19 test.

PRECAUTIONARY LOCKDOWN 43,700 offenders impacted.

Baten, Beto, Boyd, Byrd, Clemens, Clements, Coffield, Cole, Darrington, Eastham, Ellis, Estelle, Fort Stockton, Garza West, Gist, Goree, Gurney, Hughes, Huntsville, Hutchins, Jester 1, Jester III, Jordan, Leblanc, Lychner, Michael, Middleton, Murray, Ney, Pack, Robertson, Sanchez, Scott, Smith, Stringfellow, Telford, Terrell, Woodman, Wynne

The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test.