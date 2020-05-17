TDCJ says Grimes County inmate death likely linked to COVID-19

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said last week that Daniel Thompson died May 5, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was 71 years old. Thompson suffered from a number of pre-existing medical conditions.

TDCJ says Thompson was transported from the Pack Unit to the hospital on April 30. Preliminary autopsy results suggest COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death.

Thompson had served 24 years of a 50-year sentence out of Harris County.

Last month, KBTX reported one of the COVID-19 cases in Grimes County was an inmate, Leonard Clerkly. He died on April 11 due to the coronavirus.

There have been seven employee/staff deaths and 31 offender deaths with COVID-19 as a contributing cause. There are an additional 24 offender deaths that are under investigation and pending preliminary autopsy results.

In total, there are 677 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1775 offenders who have tested positive. There are now 102 employees and 451 offenders who have medically recovered from COVID-19.

There are 21,468 offenders on medical restriction because they may have had contact with either an employee or offender with a positive or pending COVID-19 test

PRECAUTIONARY LOCKDOWN 42,474 offenders impacted.

Baten, Beto, Boyd, Byrd, Clemens, Clements, Coffield, Cole, Darrington, Eastham, Ellis, Estelle, Fort Stockton, Garza West, Gist, Goree, Gurney, Holliday, Hughes, Huntsville, Hutchins, Jester 1, Jester 3, Jordan, LeBlanc, Lynchner, Michael, Middleton, Murray, Ney, Pack, Robertson, Sanchez, Scott, Smith, Stringfellow, Telford, Terrell, Woodman, Wynne

The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test.

