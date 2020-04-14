TDCJ says inmate death in Navasota may have been caused by COVID-19

The death of an inmate at the Pack Unit in Navasota is under investigation and may have been caused by COVID-19, state authorities said on Tuesday.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, on Saturday, April 11, 62-year-old Leonard Clerkly had difficulty breathing and was transported by EMS to Grimes County Hospital where life-saving measures continued.

Clerkly was pronounced dead at 5:25 a.m.

In a news release on Tuesday, TDCJ said "Preliminary autopsy results suggest a preliminary cause of death of viral pneumonia due to COVID-19 with other contributing factors. Like all in-custody deaths, this death is under investigation, and the cause of death is pending final autopsy results."

Clerkly had served 5 years, 7 months and 11 days of a life sentence for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child under 14 out of Tarrant County.

No other offenders or staff at the Pack Unit have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time.

In all there have been 97 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors and 236 offenders in custody who have tested positive for COVID-19.

