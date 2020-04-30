TDCJ says three local prisoners may have died from COVID-19

The following news release comes from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice:

"The Texas Department of Criminal Justice regrets to inform you of the deaths of 4 offenders that are likely connected to the coronavirus.

55-year-old Darrin Houston died April 18th at Hospital Galveston after spending two days in critical condition. The Estelle Unit offender was taken to the hospital on April 14th, suffering from shortness of breath and COVID-19 like symptoms. Houston later tested positive for the virus. He had served ten years of a life sentence out of Dallas County. The preliminary autopsy results suggest COVID-19 as a cause of death.

Luis Garza was taken to Hospital Galveston from the Wynne Unit on April 15th suffering from a bone infection. He was tested at the hospital for COVID-19 and that test returned positive. On April 16th, Garza was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit where he later died on April 19th. The preliminary results of an autopsy suggest COVID-19 as a cause of death. Garza was 53 years old and had served 12 years of a 25-year sentence out of Dallas County.

57-year-old David Randle was taken from the Estelle Unit on April 17th to a local hospital where he was administered a COVID-19 test that was negative. He was transferred to Hospital Galveston April 18th, suffering shortness of breath and was administered a second COVID-19 test, which returned April 21st positive. Randle died April 26th. He had served 15 years of a 60 year sentence out of Brown County. Preliminary autopsy results suggest a cause of death of COVID-19.

68-year-old James Matthews was pronounced dead at the Beto Unit after being found unresponsive in his cell on April 13th. Matthews began showing possible COVID-19 symptoms on April 9th when he was tested for the virus. He had served 17 years of a 40 year sentence out of Hopkins County. The preliminary autopsy suggests COVID-19 is believed to have contributed to his death.

There are an additional 11 deaths that are under investigation and pending preliminary autopsy results.

In total, there are 394 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1118 offenders who have tested positive. There are now 54 employees and 207 offenders who have medically recovered from COVID-19.

20,218 offenders are on medical restriction because they may have had contact with either an employee or offender with a positive or pending COVID-19 test.

PRECAUTIONARY LOCKDOWN 42,758 offenders impacted.

Baten, Beto, Byrd, Carole Young, Clemens, Clements, Eastham, Ellis, Estelle, Fort Stockton, Garza West, Goree, Gurney, Hospital Galveston, Hughes, Huntsville, Hutchins, Jester 1, Jester 3, Jester 4, Jordan, Leblanc, Lopez, Lynaugh, Michael, Middleton, Murray, Pack, Ramsey, Robertson, Sanchez, Scott, Skyview, Smith, Stiles, Stringfellow, Telford, Terrell, Woodman, Wynne

The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test."