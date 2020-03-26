TDCJ staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says a unit staff member at the Holliday Unit in Huntsville has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the TDCJ website, the 38 year-old is not a correctional officer, but did have possible contact with others. The agency is conducting a full contact investigation.

The employee left work early on March 19 not feeling well, went to a doctor and was tested on March 23. The results came back Wednesday and the employee is in self-quarantine and in good conditions.

Any staff who were in close contact with the employee is being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. The contact investigation extends to offenders as well.

